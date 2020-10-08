https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/harris-barrett-democrats/2020/10/08/id/991060

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is going before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week for a high-stakes job interview — and so is vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

According to Fox News, the hard-charging former prosecutor will get an hour — or more — to herself during week long nationally televised hearings. Harris is set to deliver opening statements and then has time reserved to grill Barrett during various rounds of questioning.

Fox News reported Harris will be given a 10-minute opening statement Monday, 30 minutes to question Barrett on Tuesday, 20 minutes of questioning Wednesday — and maybe more in 10-minute increments if there are additional rounds of questioning.

“I think there’s probably more pressure on Kamala to actually engage … in a political way than ever before just because of the fact that she’s on the ticket with Vice President Joe Biden,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows predicted last week during an event hosted by the Article III Project, a group that backs Trump’s judicial nominees, Fox News reported.

“I don’t think we’ll see less of Kamala. I think we’ll see more of Kamala as it relates to her interaction,” he added.

According to Fox News, Republicans are eager to hold hearings and confirm Barrett before the election because they think the Supreme Court is an issue that boosts them politically — and triggers missteps from Democrats.

At her 2017 confirmation hearing, the Senate Judiciary panel’s ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., told Barrett, while discussing her Catholicism, “the dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern,” while Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked her: “Do you consider yourself an orthodox Catholic?”

Senate Republicans cleaned up in the 2018 election, tightening their majority.

