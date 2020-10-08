https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mitch-mcconnell-white-house-covid-19-pandemic/2020/10/08/id/991055

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. has not been to the White House since early August due to the lax coronavirus rules.

“I haven’t actually been to the White House since Aug. 6,” he said during a discussion on the impact the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is making on Kentucky.

“My impression was that their approach to how to handle this is different from mine and what I suggested that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

The White House has been ravaged by the novel coronavirus.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and at least 34 White House staffers and “other contacts” have been infected in recent days. A Sept. 26 event in the Rose Garden announcing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee might have been a super spreader event.

The Senate Majority Leader also defended his decision to move forward on confirming SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett before the 2020 elections.

“I do think there have been risky behaviors in other areas, but not in the Senate,” McConnell said. “And this nomination is now in the Senate. We know how to handle this. We’ve been dealing with this since May, and we’ll handle it successfully.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

