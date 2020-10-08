https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/08/seriously-joe-biden-makes-it-clear-when-hell-tell-voters-his-opinion-on-court-packing-hint-pass-it-to-find-out-whats-in-it/

Yesterday, Kamala Harris, just like Joe Biden, made it clear that she did not want to answer questions about packing the Supreme Court if Republicans move forward and confirm Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant SCOTUS seat.

Today, however, there was a baby step in that direction courtesy of Joe Biden answering a reporter’s question this way:

.@JoeBiden: Voters “will know my opinion on court packing when the election’s over!” pic.twitter.com/hRH1X7rqoD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 8, 2020

“You know that the moment I answer that question the headline in every one of your papers will be about that.”

Clearly Biden doesn’t want his opinion on that to be a headline issue. Does Joe’s answer sound familiar?

Brought to you by the same party that said, “We have to pass this bill to find out what’s in it.” — I’m Jim Acosta’s Love Child (@JimAcostaJr) October 8, 2020

You have to vote for the bill to find out what’s in it. https://t.co/ZHrSOCX8BH — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 8, 2020

From the you’ll-have-to-pass-it-to-see-what’s-in-it party — ThoseWhoKnow (@jripley1960) October 8, 2020

Step aside, Nancy Pelosi, because Joe Biden’s got a fresh version of your infamous quote!

In other words, I’m going to evade the question because I will definitely be planning on packing the courts. — Lisa (@weenerdog26) October 8, 2020

We already know, you coward. https://t.co/zJGnjX1P1I — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 8, 2020

Biden obviously doesn’t think his voters deserve to know what they’re voting for. https://t.co/jvIGc9QaAG — 🦇Duchess of Hocus Pocus🦇 (@AnnaDsays) October 8, 2020

(this is absolutely how you lose an election) https://t.co/1Go4TVi41F — mitrebox (@mitrebox) October 8, 2020

Find out what I’ll do after you elect me. That’s a comforting message. https://t.co/agocdmIpjd — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 8, 2020

Biden’s just trying to run out the clock. For the most part, the media will let him.

