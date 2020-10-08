https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/08/so-objective-tweet-from-scheduled-moderator-of-2nd-presidential-debate-to-anthony-scaramucci-and-his-response-sparks-questions/

This all started when the scheduled moderator of the 2nd presidential debate (a debate that is now in question), C-SPAN political director Steve Scully, directed a comment to former White House communications director-turned-anti-Trump activist Anthony Scaramucci:

Scaramucci responded this way:

So there’s one main question at this point:

Honestly, we’re not sure either, but it seems like something odd considering one of the people involved is scheduled to be a presidential debate moderator.

Normally shouldn’t debate moderators try to appear a little less unobjective? Just a thought.

Totally fine!

It would be a total understatement to say there’s an objectivity problem among DC journalists.

