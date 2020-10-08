https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/08/so-objective-tweet-from-scheduled-moderator-of-2nd-presidential-debate-to-anthony-scaramucci-and-his-response-sparks-questions/

This all started when the scheduled moderator of the 2nd presidential debate (a debate that is now in question), C-SPAN political director Steve Scully, directed a comment to former White House communications director-turned-anti-Trump activist Anthony Scaramucci:

@Scaramucci should I respond to trump. — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) October 9, 2020

Scaramucci responded this way:

Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down. https://t.co/cMphfQJELL — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 9, 2020

So there’s one main question at this point:

@cspan Wtf is going on? — 🍁 Deb H 🍁 (@deb_h7) October 9, 2020

Honestly, we’re not sure either, but it seems like something odd considering one of the people involved is scheduled to be a presidential debate moderator.

This is interesting. Moderator for second presidential debate (a former intern for then-Senator Joe Biden and former staff assistant for the late Sen. Ted Kennedy) …🤔 pic.twitter.com/ULfVAwYaae — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 9, 2020

And the reply … pic.twitter.com/s8yzPMqGys — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 9, 2020

Yikes, dude. This isn’t a DM. This is public twitter. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 9, 2020

Normally shouldn’t debate moderators try to appear a little less unobjective? Just a thought.

Former Biden intern and second POTUS debate moderator Steve Scully of C-SPAN appears to be coordinating with Trump hater Anthony Scaramucci, whom Trump fired, about how to attack Trump. Not a great indicator of impartiality heading into the next debate. https://t.co/g9VtAMAhKT — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 9, 2020

Asking Scaramucci??? Wow…Recuse yourself from the debate immediately. Clown — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) October 9, 2020

Not fit to carry Brian Lamb’s notepad. https://t.co/nUbMOah6px — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 9, 2020

That’s not how dms work https://t.co/JUMuEtzl06 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 9, 2020

Wow. Scully was set to be the moderator for the second debate… Not a great look. This needs a public explanation. https://t.co/Om3Mt2PLDo — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 9, 2020

I thought the initial critique of Scully was unwarranted, but then he asked one of the the most vapid blowhards in the game right now for advice on how to respond to Donald Trump. https://t.co/BhE2aYUlT0 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 9, 2020

I think this debate moderator thought he was sending Scaramucci a DM. Everything’s fine! https://t.co/SAiB1ilgJV — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 9, 2020

Totally fine!

This is not going to help the idea that Scully is *in any way* an objective and unbiased journalist and moderator https://t.co/abXNX8GjbH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 9, 2020

But oh so objective! — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) October 9, 2020

Reason #63,297 to why the debate commission should be dismantled forever. https://t.co/5SlQUbnulj — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) October 9, 2020

It would be a total understatement to say there’s an objectivity problem among DC journalists.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

