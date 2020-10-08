https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/steve-cortes-calls-out-chrissy-wallace-to-his-face/
Cortes: “People can make reasonable decisions for themselves”
Wallace: “No…they…actually they can’t…”
Chris Wallace said on air what his Dem masters think en masse. That they should control every aspect of our lives.
Cortes destroyed him.
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 4, 2020
