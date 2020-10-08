https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/steve-cortes-calls-out-chrissy-wallace-to-his-face/

Posted by Kane on October 8, 2020 3:50 am

Cortes: “People can make reasonable decisions for themselves.”

Wallace: “No…they…actually they can’t.”

Chris Wallace said on air what elites think en masse. That they should control every aspect of our lives.

Joe Biden’s new running mate…

