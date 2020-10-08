https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/08/steve-schmidt-points-out-that-the-fly-that-landed-on-mike-pences-head-couldve-been-the-mark-of-the-devil-video/

Mike Pence pretty much ran away with last night’s vice presidential debate with Kamala Harris, so the Resistance has to work extra-hard today to delegitimize his victory.

Enter the Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt, who has decided that the fly that landed on Pence’s head is the key:

Mike Pence is a creepy Christian who believes crazy stuff. Also a fly landed on his head because the devil is trying to send a message.

When even an MSNBC tool is rolling his eyes at you, it might be time to check yourself.

If only we’d had the pleasure of his hot takes a few years ago …

Satan’s been busy!

