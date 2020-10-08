https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/08/steve-schmidt-points-out-that-the-fly-that-landed-on-mike-pences-head-couldve-been-the-mark-of-the-devil-video/
Mike Pence pretty much ran away with last night’s vice presidential debate with Kamala Harris, so the Resistance has to work extra-hard today to delegitimize his victory.
Enter the Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt, who has decided that the fly that landed on Pence’s head is the key:
WATCH: MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt Stuns Ari Melber After Claiming Fly on Mike Pence’s Head is ‘Mark of the Devil’ https://t.co/WelotrOV32
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 8, 2020
The Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt says the fly that landed on Mike Pence during the debate last night is a “sign historically of sin” and the “mark of the devil.”
pic.twitter.com/744RuE53ae
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020
Mike Pence is a creepy Christian who believes crazy stuff. Also a fly landed on his head because the devil is trying to send a message.
When even an MSNBC tool is rolling his eyes at you, it might be time to check yourself.
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 8, 2020
FFS
— patrick (@patrick06627764) October 8, 2020
Absolutely ridiculous
— Sharon Emily🌸🗡🌸 🗡 (@SharonEmily) October 8, 2020
That’s their takeaway???? pic.twitter.com/NmfTo52b4j
— conservative pilgrim (@conserv_pilgrim) October 8, 2020
— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) October 8, 2020
Steve Schmidt everyone. https://t.co/vhqnAyqglo
— David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) October 8, 2020
The guy is a gift. https://t.co/Q562ZD5sAJ
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 8, 2020
If only we’d had the pleasure of his hot takes a few years ago …
Oh, OK @SteveSchmidtSES. Good point. https://t.co/oSQc5uPLWD pic.twitter.com/ajEn5OKHlh
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 8, 2020
— Foster Fleming (@FosterFleming1) October 8, 2020
BREAKING: @SteveSchmidtSES declares Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton bore the mark of the devil. https://t.co/UdQ0spGjFO pic.twitter.com/86MC4PSiYJ
— Beorn (@Beorn2000) October 8, 2020
Satan’s been busy!