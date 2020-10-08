https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/stolen-mail-including-election-ballots-found-discarded-southern-california/

A citizen on Wednesday morning found stolen mail, including election ballots, discarded in two Southern California desert towns.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, a citizen told them that they had found discarded incoming mail in Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms.

The mail was stolen from a cluster of mailboxes, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made and law enforcement officials believe the suspects were targeting mail for information to commit identity theft.

KESQ reported that the mail was returned back to the postmaster for re-delivery.

CBS Los Angeles reported:

A citizen told San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies with the Morongo Basin Station that they had found the discarded incoming mail, including voter ballots, in the 6500 block of Winters Road in Joshua Tree. More discarded mail was found in the 6500 block of Encelia Avenue in neighboring Twentynine Palms. The recovered mail was apparently stolen from a cluster of mailboxes within the 56200 block of Reche Road in Landers, north of Joshua Tree, sheriff’s officials said. An investigation determined voter ballots were not being targeted, just incoming mail. Vote-by-mail ballots are being sent out to homes this week, and the sheriff’s department is urging voters to monitor their mailboxes due to the upcoming election.

Vote in person if you want your vote to count.

A New Jersey mail carrier was arrested and charged for dumping mail, including election ballots, the US Attorney’s office in the District of New Jersey announced Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Virginia election officials put out a statement warning the public that ballots may have been stolen when 6 mailboxes were broken into over the weekend.

