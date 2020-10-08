https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/10/08/surprise-donald-trump-to-guest-host-the-largest-radio-rally-in-history-on-the-rush-limbaugh-show-on-friday-n1023295

Rush Limbaugh is undergoing treatment for cancer and has been unable to be behind the golden EIB microphone regularly. While he’s out every couple of weeks, a string of guest hosts has been filling in, such as the incomparable Mark Steyn, Todd Herman, and others. But this week on Friday, October 9, the guest host filling in will be the most famous guest host of all time: President Donald J. Trump.

Listeners will be able to send their questions to the president through a special inbox on the Rush Limbaugh website. Rush recorded a message announcing the news to his fans.

Folks, I’m so sorry to say that I will not be there today. This is treatment week, and I need some additional rest under doctor’s orders. But I do have a couple of very quick things. Number one. How incredible was Vice President Pence last night? He was stand-up-and-cheer outstanding. It was just… it was great. And number two. I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history. Be sure to tune in. You don’t want to miss this. It will be special. And I am really looking forward to it. Now, later today, folks, we’re gonna be posting more details on the Rush Limbaugh website and on the Rush Limbaugh Facebook page. So keep a sharp eye out there. And you know what? There’s gonna be a special in-box set up for you to send your questions for President Trump. So be thinking of things you’d like to ask him today, and then get ready for the largest virtual rally in radio history tomorrow. Oh — and, folks, thank you again for all of your continued prayers. I am so moved by your support. You know that I know and believe that they work. And I cannot tell you how appreciative my family and I are for all of you. Thank you, again, very much.

I don’t know about you, but my dial is already tuned into my local Rush affiliate in preparation for tomorrow’s big event. Can you imagine the triggering that is going to happen on the left with three uninterrupted hours of Trump on the radio? This is going to be epic.

