It was very clear last night that Democrat Kamala Harris got crushed by Vice President Mike Pence in the vice presidential debate.

This was despite the liberal moderator and the slanted questions that were all in her favor.

The difference was Kamala Harris was forced by Pence to explain to the American public the Democrat Party’s true intentions and plans for the country.

Less freedom, more job loss, more government control, stacking the courts, trillions in lost revenue and millions of lost jobs.

Following the debate Telemundo News posted a poll on Decision 2020 — “Who won the debate?”

Pence mopped the floor with Kamala winning 76% to 24%.

This was too much for the hacks at Telemundo so they deleted the poll.

It’s gone.

