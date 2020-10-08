http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iJFqX594QWk/

A mayoral candidate in Carrollton, Texas, has been arrested on more than 100 counts of mail-in voter fraud, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Zul Mirza Mohamed, a 39-year-old candidate for Carrollton mayor, was arrested and charged with 109 felonies related to voter fraud — specifically mail-in voter fraud.

On September 23, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about potential fraudulent activities with absentee ballot applications. According to Sheriff Tracy Murphree, absentee ballots were requested to be sent to a PO Box in Lewisville, Texas, that was alleged to belong to a nursing home facility.

When investigators made contact with Carrollton residents whose identities had been used to request the absentee ballots, none said they had requested ballots be sent to the PO Box. Soon after, investigators said they discovered the PO Box was obtained using a fake Texas driver’s license and a fake University of North Texas student ID.

Then, on October 7, Murphree alleges that Mohamed picked up the requested absentee ballots at the PO Box before taking them back to his residence. Sheriff’s officers located the box of absentee ballots in Mohamed’s bedroom with a search warrant. Already, a number of ballots had been opened.

The fake Texas driver’s license used to open the PO Box was also found in Mohamed’s residence, Murphree said. Mohamed was placed under arrested and booked into the Denton County jail.

Mohamed has been charged with 25 counts of unlawful possession of an official mail ballot and 84 counts of mail ballot application fraud — second-degree and third-degree felonies. If convicted, Mohamed faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $20,000.

Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) commended law enforcement for their work in “ensuring a free and fair Presidential election in the face of unprecedented voter fraud.”

“Mail ballots are inherently insecure and vulnerable to fraud, and I am committed to safeguarding the integrity of our elections,” Paxton said. “My office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this form of fraud.”

The charges come as four individuals were arrested in Gregg County, Texas, on 134 felony voter fraud charges for their alleged involvement in an illegal ballot harvesting scheme in the state’s 2018 Democrat primary election.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

