Top Biden advisor Ron Klain on Joe Biden’s handling of the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic:
“We did every possible thing wrong… It is purely a fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history.” #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/5nglOFjNsE
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020
Mike Pence mentioned this video in last night’s debate with Kamala…