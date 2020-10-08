https://www.dailywire.com/news/this-is-disqualifying-controversial-pick-for-second-debate-moderator-ignites-critics-with-tweet

C-SPAN host Steve Scully, who was selected to host the second presidential debate, sparked controversy on Thursday night over a tweet that he sent to Anthony Scaramucci, an opponent of Trump who also briefly served as the former White House communications director in the administration.

Scully, whose selection to be the moderator for the next debate has come under fire after news broke that he used to intern for then-Senator Joe Biden, tweeted at Scaramucci: “@Scaramucci should I respond to trump.”

The exact context of Scully’s tweet was unclear, but it still ignited backlash from a wide range of political commentators and reporters.

The Hill reporter Joe Concha wrote on Twitter: “What? Why is the next presidential debate moderator publicly asking one of Trump’s staunchest critics in Anthony Scaramucci if he should respond to the president? In a related story, Scully once interned for Sen. Joe Biden. Optics here are horrible & underscore mistrust is media.”

2016- Scully at the Biden beach bash. This is a photo he posted with the caption: “Gotta love the @VP at the Biden beach bash.” https://t.co/pyNtWp7iDx pic.twitter.com/Ke8BdCYAl5 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 9, 2020

Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Rebeccah Heinrichs wrote: “We need a different moderator at the v[ery] least. This is disqualifying.”

We need a different moderator at the v least. This is disqualifying. https://t.co/tnPhB6z0jj — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) October 9, 2020

Politico reporter Alex Thompson wrote: “odd thing for the next debate moderator to tweet.”

odd thing for the next debate moderator to tweet. https://t.co/WXH0UdNEB4 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 9, 2020

Journalist Yashar Ali noted that he believes that Scully thought he was sending Scaramucci a private DM on the platform.

Steve is the moderator of the next presidential debate and he thinks he’s DMing Scaramucci…but he’s tweeting @ him. Read my latest newsletter on the makeup of the board of the commission on presidential debates and why the leadership needs a shakeup. https://t.co/HblUdKOi1q https://t.co/YUxCpSFeCf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 9, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. responded on Twitter: “Are you kidding me. Steve Scully the former Biden intern and moderator of the next debate thinks he’s DMing… but he’s doing it out loud. Yea, totally not a setup. Journalism is dead.”

Are you kidding me. Steve Scully the former Biden intern and moderator of the next debate thinks he’s DMing… but he’s doing it out loud. Yea, totally not a setup. Journalism is dead. https://t.co/b07swOAkKg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 9, 2020

