(FOX NEWS) – A Las Vegas dad was arrested after he refused to break the window of his new car to save his dying toddler, authorities said.

Sidney Deal, 27, flagged down officers after he left his 1-year-old daughter, Sayah Deal, in a hot car Monday afternoon with the keys inside, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

The officers offered to break the window, call a tow truck or get a locksmith, but Deal declined and asked to call his brother, police said.

