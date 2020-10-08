https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/520146-trump-asked-for-non-disclosure-agreements-last-year-from-walter-reed

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE reportedly required physicians at Walter Reed Medical Center to sign nondisclosure agreements before treating him for an undisclosed health issue last year.

NBC News reported Thursday that at least two physicians at the medical center refused to sign the agreements, and were told that they could not be involved with the president’s treatment.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment, or question as to whether a similar arrangement was made before the president was treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed last weekend.

“Any physician caring for the President is bound by patient physician confidentiality guaranteed under HIPAA [the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act], and I’m not going to comment on internal procedures beyond that,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere told NBC News.

The president’s reason for visiting Walter Reed Medical Center in late 2019 remains unknown. Following his visit, the president fired back at his critics over speculation surrounding the trip.

“These people are sick. They’re sick. And the press, really in this country, it’s dangerous,” Trump told reporters during a televised Cabinet meeting last November. “We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite.”

White House officials released statements from the president’s personal physician, Sean Conley, at the time that refuted claims that the visit was “for any urgent or acute issues,” adding that the unscheduled and unannounced visit was part of “a routine, planned interim checkup.”

