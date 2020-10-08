https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-biden-will-shutdown-the-economy-raise-taxes-knock-out-2nd-amendment-and-defund-police/

President Trump ripped Joe Biden on social media Thursday over his far-left policies regarding the national shutdown, taxes, gun rights, and his party’s move to “Defund the Police.”

“Biden will Shutdown the Economy at the tip of a hat, raise your Taxes, knock out your Second Amendment and Defund, or close, your Police. The Suburbs would be next, get ready. Also, and incredibly, PACK THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT. This is not what the USA wants!!!” posted Trump on Twitter.

Biden will Shutdown the Economy at the tip of a hat, raise your Taxes, knock out your Second Amendment and Defund, or close, your Police. The Suburbs would be next, get ready. Also, and incredibly, PACK THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT. This is not what the USA wants!!! #MAGA

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

The Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Thursday that the next debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will take place “virtually” as the President tells Fox News he “won’t waste his time.”

“The CPD announced early Tuesday that ‘the second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations.’ Steve Scully of C-SPAN is still set to moderate the second presidential debate from Miami,” reports Fox News.

“The commission changed the debate style and that’s not acceptable to us,” said the President.

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump went on. “I’m not going to waste my time at a virtual debate.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

