President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE on Thursday twice referred to Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE (D-Calif.) as a “monster” following her debate performance against Vice President Pence the evening prior.

“This monster that was onstage with Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate Women cheer on Harris’s ‘I’m speaking’ response in debate: ‘I hope every little girl heard that’ Pence blasts Harris’s ‘non-answer’ on packing Supreme Court MORE, who destroyed her last night, by the way. This monster, she says, ‘no no, there won’t be fracking,’ there won’t be this. Everything she said is a lie,” Trump said during a phone interview on Fox Business.

Trump’s broadside against Harris, an elected member of the U.S. Senate and the first Black and South Asian woman to be the vice presidential nominee of a major political party, came not 12 hours after Pence faced her in a debate marked by sharp disagreements but also civility. At one point, Pence recognized the “historic nature” of Harris’s nomination.

Trump has a history of flinging controversial insults at women that have been criticized as degrading and sexist. He called 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Trump campaign dialing back ads in Midwest states: report Hillicon Valley: Facebook to label posts if candidates prematurely declare victory | Supreme Court hears landmark B Google, Oracle copyright fight | House Dem accuses Ratcliffe of politicizing election security intel MORE a “nasty woman” on the debate stage, a phrase that became a rallying cry for feminists opposed to Trump.

The 2016 campaign was also roiled when a tape was released of Trump boasting about grabbing women by the genitals in a conversation with Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood” in 2005.

Trump has struggled with female voters, and it’s unlikely that his remarks about Harris on Thursday will help him among that group. Strategists say that white suburban women are key to Trump’s victory in 2020. Trump currently trails Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE in national and swing state polls, less than four weeks before the November election.

Trump has previously called Harris “very nasty” and asserted that she behaved in a “disrespectful” manner toward Biden during the primaries.

Trump’s comments, made in his first interview since his coronavirus diagnosis, were made during an exchange about Biden’s fitness for office. Trump claimed that Biden “won’t be president for two months” if elected because he is not “mentally capable of being president,” before tearing into Harris.

“He is not mentally capable of being president. You know that, everybody knows that, everybody that knows him. He can’t be president,” Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoTom Cotton: ‘No doubt’ coronavirus won’t stop confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Biden’s team says he views election against Trump as ‘Park Avenue vs. Scranton’ Ex-NFL player running for House as Republican blasts Democrats as ‘narcissists and sociopaths’ MORE.

