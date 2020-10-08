https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-campaign-issues-statement-on-future-debates/
AFTERNOON UPDATE: Trump campaign agrees to Biden campaign proposal to push the second debate to October 22 and to schedule a new third debate for October 29.
UPDATE: Trump campaign agrees to Biden proposal to pushing the second debate to October 22 and a third debate on October 29 pic.twitter.com/Nbc0oLnmNj
— Sara Cook (@saraecook) October 8, 2020
Commission Announces — Next Trump Biden Debate Will Be Virtual
Trump — ‘We’re skipping the Oct 15 debate, total waste of time’