October 8, 2020

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Trump campaign agrees to Biden campaign proposal to push the second debate to October 22 and to schedule a new third debate for October 29.

Commission Announces — Next Trump Biden Debate Will Be Virtual

Trump — ‘We’re skipping the Oct 15 debate, total waste of time’

