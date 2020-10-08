https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-campaign-says-next-debate-should-be-postponed-by-one-week_3531460.html

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien called for the town hall meeting debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden to take place on Oct. 22 instead of Oct. 15 after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the original meeting would be held virtually.

Later, Biden’s campaign spokeswoman, Katie Bedingfield, suggested they don’t support postponing the second debate to Oct. 22, saying the former vice president “[looks] forward to participating in the final debate, scheduled for October 22, which already is tied for the latest debate date in 40 years.”

Trump said on Thursday morning that he won’t attend the virtual event, describing it as a waste of time.

Stepien, in a statement to news outlets at around noon on Thursday, said Americans “should not be deprived of the chance to see the two candidates for president face to face two more times just because the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) wants to protect Joe Biden.”

He said that the move to change the debate format was suspicious after Vice President Mike Pence “just wiped the floor” with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in their Wednesday night debate.

Biden, Stepien alleged, would be “relying on his teleprompter from his basement” during the virtual debate.

“We agree that this should happen on October 22, and accordingly, the third debate should then be shifted back one week to October 29,” he said.

Earlier, the CPD said the debate would take the form of a town meeting in which the candidates will take part remotely from separate locations because it would “protect the health and safety of all involved.”

It came after Trump last week tested positive for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus and was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center over the weekend.

Trump told Fox News later that he won’t attend.

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump continued. “I’m not going to waste my time at a virtual debate,” adding that he wasn’t going to “sit at a computer” to debate, calling it “ridiculous.”

“They’re trying to protect Biden,” Trump said. “Everybody is.”

Bedingfield, the campaign manager, said earlier that Biden was preparing to accept the virtual town hall proposal.

“As a result, Joe Biden will find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly on October 15th,” the campaign said, adding that Trump does not want to face questions on his administration’s pandemic response effort.

Days before that, on Tuesday, Biden told reporters that the debate should be canceled if Trump has COVID-19.

“Well, I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden told reporters in Maryland. “I think we’re gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it’s a very serious problem.”

The White House’s physician said in a memo Wednesday that Trump was free of symptoms for 24 hours and that his blood tests show the presence of antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, the scientific name for the CCP virus, meaning that his immune system is fighting off the infection.

“Of note today, the president’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies from labs drawn Monday, Oct. 5; initial IgG levels drawn late Thursday night were undetectable,” Dr. Sean P. Conley wrote.

