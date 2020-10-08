https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-china-to-pay-a-big-price-for-what-it-did-to-country-and-the-world_3530638.html

President Donald Trump said that China will “pay a big price” for what it has done to the the United States and the world.

The 74-year-old president was issuing a message from the Rose Garden of the White House to let fellow Americans know that he is seeking to make an antibody cocktail being developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. widely available to Americans.

“It wasn’t your fault that this happened, it was China’s fault,” Trump said, referring to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, a novel coronavirus that emerged from Wuhan, China, late last year and caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

“China’s going to pay a big price for what they’ve done to this country,” Trump said. “China’s going to pay a big price for what they’ve done to the world. And just remember that.”

The president himself tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. He traveled to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on the same day where he received treatment, and returned to the White House on Oct. 5.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on the Marine One helicopter on Oct. 2, 2020. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

KT McFarland, Trump’s former deputy national security adviser, said she believes Trump will be a more powerful leader after having experienced the CCP virus first hand.

“He’s been to the school of Coronavirus,” she told The Epoch Times in a recent interview. “It’ll allow him to really speak with much more authority on what the country is going through … He’s been briefed on all of the experimental treatments and protocols as well as the upcoming vaccines.”

K. T. McFarland, former deputy national security advisor to President Trump and author of “Revolution: Trump, Washington and ‘We the People’.” (Brendon Fallon/The Epoch Times)

“It will actually make him a far more powerful leader,” she added.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, on Tuesday accused the CCP of having intentionally kept its borders open to maximize damage by the CCP virus to the rest of the world, and said that he holds China’s ruling communist regime responsible for what happened to Trump.

“China knew about it for a month to a month and a half before they told us,” Giuliani told The Epoch Times in an interview. “They closed down China, and for months after they allowed thousands and hundreds of thousands of Chinese to travel all over Europe, and all over the United States.”

President Donald Trump’s lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington on July 1, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Giuliani also posted on Twitter “CCP virus” on the same day. He made it clear that China proper is not the same as the Chinese communist regime and said that the Chinese people have been as victimized by the CCP as the rest of the world.

The Epoch Times refers to the novel coronavirus as the CCP virus because the CCP’s coverup and mismanagement allowed the virus to spread throughout China and create a global pandemic.

An audit by congressional Republicans concluded in late September that the CCP and the World Health Organization are “culpable” for the spread of the virus and the global pandemic could have likely been prevented had they acted differently.

The report by Republican members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that the CCP engaged in active cover-up efforts of information surrounding the spread of the CCP virus, and the WHO enabled the cover-up by praising the CCP and “parroting” its speaking points.

The CCP had enough information by “no later than” Dec. 27, 2019, to find that it was “legally obligated” to inform the WHO that the outbreak in Wuhan may constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), but it chose not to do so, in violation of international law, the report said. Instead, the authors noted, there were “multiple, disturbing examples of the CCP harassing and detaining Chinese doctors who attempted to warn others about the realities of the outbreak.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently stated on its website that the CCP virus can spread via airborne transmission. It said that such transmission can “sometimes” happen “by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours,” predominately in enclosed spaces with inadequate ventilation.

According to official data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 7.5 million people in the United States have tested positive to the CCP virus and from those, more than 211,000 deaths have been registered.

