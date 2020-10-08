https://www.theblaze.com/news/whitmer-trump-kidnapping-plot

President Donald Trump fired back at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) after she accused him of being “complicit” with white supremacists and militias like the one that allegedly plotted to kidnap her in an attack on the government.

The president took to his social media account on Thursday to respond to Whitmer’s claims.

“Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan,” tweeted the president.

“My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities,” he continued in a second tweet.

“I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President!” Trump added. “Governor Whitmer—open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!”

What did Whitmer say?

The Michigan governor used the occasion of the charges against members of a militia allegedly plotting against her to lambaste the president.

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry,” said Whitmer.

“When our leaders speak, their words matter,” she added. “They carry weight. When our leaders meet, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

Law enforcement officials said the men allegedly surveilled the governor’s home in order to plan their kidnapping. They were foiled by informants who had infiltrated the group and were recording their alleged plot.

Here’s more about Whitmer’s accusations:

