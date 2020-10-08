https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-hails-virus-treatment-says-hes-ready-to-do-rallies_3531193.html

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed an experimental treatment for the CCP virus, saying he is ready to attend campaign rallies—coming about a week after he was diagnosed with the virus.

“I’m feeling good. Really good. I think perfect,” Trump said on the Fox Business Channel. “I think I’m better to the point where I’d love to do a rally tonight,” Trump said, adding that he doesn’t think he is “contagious at all.”

When he was asked about where he believes he contracted the virus, he said, “If you’re anywhere around this thing you can catch it.” He mentioned attending the White House Rose Garden event announcing Amy Coney Barret for the Supreme Court, along with his meeting with military families.

The president credited an experimental drug treatment regimen, adding that the diagnosis may have been a “blessing in disguise.” “I had tremendous luck with this Regeneron,” Trump said during the interview, referring to the drug.

Trump received an experimental antiviral cocktail made by Regeneron through a “compassionate use” exemption, a recognition of the above-and-beyond standard of care he receives as president. Most people recover from COVID-19.

The president’s diagnosis forced the Trump campaign to cancel five previously scheduled rallies in Florida, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

“Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls,” the president wrote on Twitter shortly after returning to the White House from Walter Reed hospital.

On Wednesday, White House doctor Sean P. Conley, in an update, said Trump’s immune system has developed CCP virus antibodies.

“Of note today, the President’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies from labs drawn Monday, October 5th; initial IgG levels drawn late Thursday night were undetectable,” he said, noting that the presence of antibodies means Trump’s immune system has been fighting the virus. It’s not clear if Trump is infectious.

Other people who contracted the CCP virus recently are Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), the president of the University of Notre Dame, Rev. John Jenkins, and one unidentified journalist working at the White House.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and Director of Oval Office operations Nick Luna, two unidentified White House communication aides, and two unidentified journalists working at the White House have also tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

