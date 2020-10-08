https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-masvidal-ufc-socialism/2020/10/08/id/991096

President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and mixed martial arts title contender Jorge Masvidal will embark on a “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour across Florida on Sunday, beginning in Tampa and ending in Miami.

The four-stop event also will include events in Orlando and Coconut Creek, just south of Boca Raton, in an attempt to rally the Sunshine State’s Hispanic voters for President Trump. Masvidal, 35, is the son of a Cuban father who he said fled Cuba in a self-made raft and a Peruvian mother.

He fights on the Ultimate Fighting Championship circuit, the largest mixed-martial arts company, and lost a bout for the welterweight title on July 11.

Maximo Alvarez, who spoke at the Republican National Convention, also was to participate in the events. Alvarez fled Cuba with his parents at age 13 when Fidel Castro came to power.

”I’ve seen movements like this before,” he was quoted by Fox News. “I’ve seen ideas like this before. I am here to tell you – we cannot let them take over our country.”

Masvidal is from Miami and is popular among the community, which has been influential for decades in Florida politics.

According to TheHill.com, the bus tour events are part of the Trump campaign’s “Operation MAGA,” an initiative designed to compensate for President Trump’s absence on the campaign trail due to his recovery from COVID-19 symptoms.

