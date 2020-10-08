https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-nyc-giuliani-trump-jr/2020/10/08/id/991014

New York City has been “destroyed” under years of Democrat leadership and it will take a “young version of Rudy Giuliani” to restore it, President Donald Trump said Thursday — but he doesn’t think his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. could win the seat running as a Republican.

“What’s happened in New York is one of the saddest things I have ever seen happen to a city,” Trump told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “It’s happening in Chicago too, all Democrat-run cities.”

Giuliani, who gained the nickname as “America’s mayor” while serving as New York’s mayor during the 9/11 attacks, is now Trump’s personal attorney.

The president also said he hopes his son doesn’t run for mayor, since he couldn’t win as a Republican.

“He wouldn’t have a chance,” said Trump. “It’s an all-Democrat city.”

Trump added he’s making a play to win New York, but with the Electoral College, Republicans are at a disadvantage with the state, as well as California and Illinois, before voting even starts.

“Winning the Electoral College is tougher, in my opinion, than getting the popular vote,” said Trump. “I don’t campaign in New York, Illinois, in California.”

But the “miracle last time” was with wins in Florida, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, said Trump. “I ran the board, won South Carolina, won Georgia, won Michigan, which hadn’t been won in decades and decades.”

He said he also expects to win Michigan this year “because I brought so much business there.” He Trump further derided Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the “lockup queen” because she has people “living in prison” for breaking coronavirus rules.

“The courts just overturned her, said what you are doing is unconstitutional,” said Trump.

