(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Trump declared he will not be participating in next week’s presidential debate given that it is now set to be a virtual event.

Trump said the change, which was announced less than an hour before his phone interview Thursday morning on Fox Business, is “not acceptable to us.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates had just released a statement that said the “debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations.”

