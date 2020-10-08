https://thehill.com/homenews/media/520278-trump-retweets-reporter-defending-legitimacy-of-25th-amendment

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE on Thursday retweeted a reporter who said invoking the 25th Amendment is not equivalent to a “coup,” raised eyebrows from many on social media.

The president retweeted comments from White House reporter Andrew Feinberg, who was explaining aspects of the amendment regarding presidential succession after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFly lands on Pence’s head during VP debate On The Money: Trump gambles with new stimulus strategy | Trump cannot block grand jury subpoena for his tax returns, court rules | Long-term jobless figures rise, underscoring economic pain Overnight Health Care: Trump works from Oval Office after COVID-19 diagnosis | GOP frustrated by Trump’s messages on aid | Eli Lilly asks for emergency authorization of antibody treatment MORE (D-Calif.) said Democrats will discuss the 25th Amendment on Friday amid concerns over President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump just retweeted a defense of using the 25th Amendment to remove him from office pic.twitter.com/KXZYwWtpzU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

“Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment. But not to take attention away from the subject we have now,” Pelosi said in response to a reporter’s question regarding coronavirus relief legislation.

House Democrats later said they plan to unveil a bill Friday that would create a commission to determine whether a president is fit for office.

Reaction to Trump’s retweet circulated on social media.

Fantastic to see Trump retweet an explanation & defence of the 25th Amendment pic.twitter.com/uvdztLp7ya — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 8, 2020

Donald Trump retweeted this post, seemingly supporting the use of the 25th Amendment. I have to assume this is a cry for help. pic.twitter.com/7Inia6asBB — Dave Min (@DaveMinCA) October 8, 2020

The president revealed Friday that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Later that day he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He was discharged Monday evening and has been working from the White House.

