https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/attorney-general-william-barr-john-durham-investigation/2020/10/08/id/991081

President Donald Trump expressed his latest round of frustration with the lack of accountability for the past administration’s spying on his campaign, saying Attornery General William Barr might prove to be a “sad” leader of the Justice Department.

“To be honest, Bill Barr’s either going to go down as the greatest attorney general in the history of the country, or he’s going to go down as a very sad, sad situation,” Trump told Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria.” “I’ll be honest with you, he’s got all the information he needs. They want to get more, more, more.

“You don’t need anymore. You’ve got more stuff than anybody’s ever had.”

Trump was asked by host Maria Bartiromo about why the officials involved with spying on his campaign are not moving to finalize the investigation of the investigations, including special prosecutor John Durham.

“I don’t know why theyre not doing it,” Trump told Bartiromo. “I don’t know. You’ll have to call Bill and ask him.

“Somehow Bill’s gotta move. I don’t know what’s going on. You’ve got everything. We found them. We caught ’em.”

Trump called out the “bad people” of the deep state embedded in the Justice Department, protecting the past administrations of former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

“It’s 24 years of putting radical liberals in there and also Trump haters with the Bush people in there,” Trump said. “Frankly, the Bush people, some of these people that used to work for Bush, they’re worse than the Obama people.

“I’ve got a combination of never Trumpers, the Clinton people and the Bush people. There’s 24 years of bad stuff.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

