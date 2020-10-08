https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/trump-says-catching-covid-19-blessing-god/

(TODD STARNES) – President Trump released a video message calling his recent China Virus diagnosis as a “blessing from God.”

“It’s your favorite president,” the cheerful and upbeat Commander-in-Chief declared from the Rose Garden.

He praised scientists and first responders for their work in treating those infected with the virus. “I feel great. I feel like, perfect,” the president said in a four-minute video. “I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it, it was my suggestion. I said, let me take it. And it was incredible the way it worked, incredible. And I think if I didn’t catch it, we’d be looking at that like a number of other drugs. But it really did a fantastic job. I want to get for you what I got. I’m going to make it free, you’re not going to pay for it.”

