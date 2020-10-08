https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520148-trump-says-he-will-not-participate-in-virtual-presidential-debate

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE said Thursday that he would not participate in a virtual debate, minutes after the organizing commission announced that next week’s event would be virtual to protect the health of those involved.

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump, who was diagnosed last week with the coronavirus, said in an interview on Fox Business, claiming the Commission on Presidential Debates is “trying to protect” Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE.

The commission said Thursday morning that the second presidential debate, slated for Oct. 15 in Miami, would take the form of a virtual town-hall meeting “to protect the health and safety of all involved.”

Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 1.

DEVELOPING

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

