President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE on Thursday swiped at two of his most loyal Cabinet members and his FBI director in a phone interview with Fox Business as he worked himself into a rage over the Russia investigation and the 2016 election.

The president complained at length about the lack of consequences for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Trump campaign dialing back ads in Midwest states: report Hillicon Valley: Facebook to label posts if candidates prematurely declare victory | Supreme Court hears landmark B Google, Oracle copyright fight | House Dem accuses Ratcliffe of politicizing election security intel MORE and other members of the Obama administration for the former’s use of a private email server and the latter’s involvement in launching an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump’s call with Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoTom Cotton: ‘No doubt’ coronavirus won’t stop confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Biden’s team says he views election against Trump as ‘Park Avenue vs. Scranton’ Ex-NFL player running for House as Republican blasts Democrats as ‘narcissists and sociopaths’ MORE on marked his first interview since revealing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump turned his frustration toward Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoWhite House adviser says troops in Afghanistan to be reduced to 2,500 in 2021 Senators push for Turkey sanctions after reports Ankara used Russian system to detect US-made jets The four presidential prospects need to unite against China MORE and Attorney General William Barr, lamenting that they had not done enough to speed the process of implicating his political opponents.

“To be honest, Bill Barr is going to go down as either the greatest attorney general in the history of the country or he’s going to go down as, you know, a very sad situation,” Trump said. “I’ll be honest with you. He’s got all the information he needs. They want to get more, more, more. They keep getting more. I said, ‘you don’t need any more.’ “

Trump also chastised Pompeo, who has been in the administration since the beginning and is one of the president’s most ardent supporters, for not working to find and release Clinton’s deleted emails, a subject of fascination for the president and his supporters throughout his first term.

“They’re in the State Department, but Mike Pompeo has been unable to get them out, which is very sad, actually,” Trump said. “I’m not happy about him for that reason. He was unable to get them out. I don’t know why. You’re running the State Department, you get them out.”

The FBI concluded in 2016 that Clinton, then the Democratic presidential nominee, had been “extremely careless” in her handling of classified information while serving as secretary of State, but did not find wrongdoing.

The president on Thursday also took aim at the current FBI director, Christopher Wray, who has come under scrutiny from Trump allies for what they believe is slow-walking efforts to find wrongdoing in the Obama administration.

“He’s been disappointing,” Trump said of Wray, though he would not say whether he planned to replace him if reelected.

Trump has in recent weeks repeatedly criticized Wray for the director’s comments that he has not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud and his assertion that antifa is an ideology more than a movement. Trump has spread inaccurate claims about the safety of mail-in ballots, and he has repeatedly blamed antifa for unrest in U.S. cities.

