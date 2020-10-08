https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/10/08/trump-team-pulls-a-great-troll-on-kamala-harris-after-her-incredibly-bad-tupac-comment/
About The Author
Related Posts
RedState Podcast: Scott Hounsell and Brad Slager Discuss Polling and the Influences on the Election
October 8, 2020
Lib left media FLIPS the FLIP OUT that Trump, wearing mask and behind presidential glass, WAVED at supporters
October 4, 2020
WATCH: President Trump Speaks in Yuma, Arizona — Wearing a Suit in 115 Degree Heat! Slow Joe Would Have Collapsed!
August 18, 2020
The Only Answer to Keep Privacy Is Less Internet
April 14, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy