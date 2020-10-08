https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-give-white-house-balcony-speech-saturday-return-public-schedule?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump will give a speech Saturday from a White House balcony, marking his first public event since recovering from the coronavirus.

Hundreds of attendees have been invited but will not be near the president, who last week tested positive for the virus. Trump spent three nights in the nearby Walter Reed military medical center and returned Monday to the White House.

Trump’s doctor says the president is symptom free and ready Saturday to resume a public schedule.

The president also plans to hold a campaign rally Monday night at an airport hangar in Sanford, Fla., near Orlando, according to CNN.

