President Donald Trump vows to keep the pressure on China with tariffs if he is reelected to a second term.

“Well, I’m going to use tariffs on China, because they want to take them off,” Trump told Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria,” referring to the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris trade plans. “We’re getting billions of dollars.”

Trump pointed to China’s targeting of American farmers in trade, noting he worked to help farmers amid the de facto trade war, giving the struggling industry a $28 billion bailout paid for by the tariffs on Chinese goods and having “tens of billions” left over.

“I gave all of the money to the farmers and we had tens of billions left over, which goes into the Treasury,” Trump added to host Maria Bartiromo.

Trump said China reneged on his first trade deal before agreeing to a smaller deal focused to help American farmers and manufacturing. Still, Trump said, China is going to work to try to smooth over battered relations.

“Two weeks ago they made the largest order of corn in history — the largest order of soybeans in history — because they want to keep me happy,” Trump said. “Because they know that I’m a hair trigger when it comes to them, and I’m sick of them.

“Everything that we have, we have that COVID, the China virus because of them. You look back at other infections that we’ve gotten because of them, this isn’t the first time.”

