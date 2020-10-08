https://www.dailywire.com/news/tucker-carlson-kamala-harris-seems-like-the-most-secular-candidate-ever-to-run-worships-power

Fox News host Tucker Carlson scoffed at the assertion from Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) that she is a person of faith, claiming instead that she “seems like the most secular candidate ever to run” and worships power above all else.

Addressing Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, Carlson said, “At one point, Pence pointed out that Democrats have attacked Amy Coney Barrett for the crime of being Catholic. That seems out of bounds. How did Harris respond? She responded by describing herself as a person of faith.”

TUCKER: Kamala Harris is a “person of faith”? How? What does she worship except for power? She’s the most secular candidate ever to run for office. pic.twitter.com/NGWdAON182 — August Takala (@AugustTakala) October 9, 2020

“First of all, Joe Biden and I are both people of faith,” Harris said in the clip Carlson played. “And it’s insulting to suggest that we would knock anyone for their faith.”

“Oh, come on,” Carlson responded. “A person of faith now? How? What exactly does Kamala Harris worship, apart from power? Honestly, we’d like to know. If you know, tell us. She seems like the most secular candidate ever to run for national office. That’s not an attack on her, by the way. Plenty of decent secular people. But it’s true.”

“Not that truth matters in this case,” Carlson continued, framing Harris’ use of faith as a cynical political tactic. “For the purposes of last night’s debate, Kamala Harris identified as a ‘person of faith,’ and that’s all that matters. The progressive Left understands race and gender and, yes, religious faith as means to an end. They’re identities. They don’t have independent meanings. They are tools used to win arguments and achieve power.”

“Kamala Harris cycled through various identities last night,” Carlson added. “I’m speaking,’ she barked again and again when Mike Pence tried to respond to her. In other words, I’m a woman; that’s why you’re interrupting me.”

Harris’ father was from Jamaica and her mother from India; they met at the University of California, Berkeley. She was raised in both Christian and Hindu traditions, according to America Magazine. Her name itself is Sanskrit for “lotus,” and a Hindu reference to another name for the goddess Lakshmi. Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish, and she now considers herself a black Baptist.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, whose wife Callista is the U.S. ambassador to Vatican City, said last month, “If President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett, Notre Dame Law Professor, Appeals Court judge, mother of 7 (2 adopted from Haiti), clerk for Scalia, devout Catholic, it will pose a unique challenge for Kamala Harris—the most anti-Catholic bigot nominated in over a century.”

“Are Democrats prepared to say a devout Catholic is by definition unfit to serve on the Supreme Court? If no pro-life Justice is acceptable, then no faithful Catholic, Evangelical or Orthodox Jew can be considered. Are Democrats really prepared to alienate that many Americans?”

Are Democrats prepared to say a devout Catholic is by definition unfit to serve on the Supreme Court? If no pro-life Justice is acceptable then no faithful Catholic, Evangelical or Orthodox Jew can be considered. Are Democrats really prepared to alienate that many Americans? — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) September 21, 2020

