(100 PERCENT FED UP) – Today, from the front lawn of the White House, President Trump delivered an important message to the seniors in America. “To my favorite people in the world, the seniors…” he said, adding, “I’m a senior. Maybe you don’t know that. Nobody knows that. Maybe you don’t have to tell them, but I’m a senior.”

“We are making tremendous progress with this horrible disease that was sent over by China,” Trump said, adding, “China will pay a big price for what they did to the world, and to us.”

President Trump explained to seniors about the amazing impact the medicine he took while in Walter Reed Hospital had on him while he was in the hospital with COVID, “We have medicines right now—and I call them a cure. I went into the hospital a week ago and I was very sick, and I took this medicine and it was incredible. It was incredible. I could’ve walked out the following day. It was incredible, the impact it had” he said.

