More electioneering by Twitter–

Twitter is the latest tech giant caught playing defense for Joe Biden and Kamala and censoring President Trump.

Obviously, Twitter does not want you to know the truth.

In a Gateway Pundit exclusive Twitter was caught censoring #Obamagate and #Russiagate after new documents released this week show President Obama was briefed on the Russia Collusion spying scandal and approved of the unprecedented spying on the Trump campaign while knowing Hillary Clinton was behind the preposterous scandal.

Today, Twitter censored #obamagate hashtag – it cannot be found via the search function (the recent tweets are blank).

However, using Hashtags.org it can be seen that this hashtag had over 25,000 hits per hour this morning, and hundreds of thousands of hits over the day.

This is not a coincidence.

Given the news Thursday regarding the potentially illegal spying on the Trump campaign by Obama and Clinton the term has been used thousands of times but is not showing up.

Here are side-by-side comparisons of the screenshots. One shows “#Obamagate” deleted from the search results.

And the second image which is rather breathtaking shows how Twitter has deleted #Obamagate over the last 24 hours..

And this morning we checked, and despite being tweeted almost a thousand times this morning,#obamagate does not appear in Twitter’s “Latest Posts” update feed.

This is not normal.

Incidentally, the volume of #obamagate tweets are down significantly today when compared to the same time frame yesterday.

This is odd despite the fact that Vice President Pence highlighted the scandal during the debate last night.

