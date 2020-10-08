https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/twitter-locks-former-dni-ambassador-ric-grenell-voter-fraud-warning/

Former Acting DNI and Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell was locked out of Twitter on Thursday.

Ric Grenell tweeted a warning about voter fraud.

So Twitter locked him out.

Grenell shared an image of ballots sent to him by a friend living in California, who says they were addressed to his parents — who he claims have been dead for ten years.

Ric Grenell responded to the suspension on Breitbart.

“This is my position. If Twitter is going to employ someone who is going to be so concerned about community action, and me posting a photo that they’re concerned about — their community action focus should be at the Los Angeles County register of voters, who are sending dead people ballots, [people] who have been dead for ten years.” “Twitter has now responded back to me to say that you can delete the photo and the tweet and repost it after you black out their address. Well, I’m not doing that because I have permission, and they have no right to ask me to do that.” Grenell’s friend, Tom Thompson, confirmed this in a tweet. “I am the son of John and Gertrude Thompson. Both passed away over ten years ago and got ballots for the upcoming election. I gave Richard Grenell permission to post these pictures and ask for an investigation as to why they were mailed ballots for the 2020 election.”

The tech giants will not allow you to report the truth on their platforms.

I am the son of John and Gertrude Thompson. Both passed away over ten years ago and got ballots for the upcoming election. I gave Richard Grenell permission to post these pictures and ask for an investigation as to why they were mailed ballots for the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/HcsIzvPk7k — Tom Thompson (@tthompson90277) October 8, 2020

