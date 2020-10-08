Two minutes from Bannon and Bartiromo… Posted by Kane | Oct 8, 2020 | Citizen Free Press | 0 | https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/two-minutes-from-bannon-and-bartiromo/Posted by Kane on October 8, 2020 3:17 am NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE 8 Leave a Reply Subscribe newest oldest most voted Game day score – 45 to Zero!!MAGAKAG! Vote Up40Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:21 am Bawling Little Marxists Cheatas gonna cheat.Got to stop that fraud! Vote Up10Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:41 am William Barr’s coverup of the 2016 coup made the 2020 coup possible. He is the worst traitor in American history. Vote Up10Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:27 am venividivici trump should give bannon the medal of honor on nov 4, or 2nd.. Vote Up20Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:34 am venividivici bannon sees from a perch overlooking the planning room at the dnc hideout Vote Up10Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:35 am They may have 800 lawyers but they shit in their pants for one Supreme Court Nominee about to be appointed by the Senate hahaha Good luck to those 800 creepy lawyers Vote Up30Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:36 am Trump Is The Man! I love Steve Bannon! Vote Up10Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:46 am Work at the polls as poll watchers/challengers and as the people who process the mail-in ballots! We need honest elections! Vote Up00Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 4:10 am Share this:TwitterFacebook You Might Like Share: Rate:
8
Leave a Reply
Subscribe
newest oldest most voted
Game day score – 45 to Zero!!
MAGAKAG!
Vote Up40Vote Down
October 8, 2020 3:21 am
Bawling Little Marxists
Cheatas gonna cheat.
Got to stop that fraud!
Vote Up10Vote Down
October 8, 2020 3:41 am
William Barr’s coverup of the 2016 coup made the 2020 coup possible. He is the worst traitor in American history.
Vote Up10Vote Down
October 8, 2020 3:27 am
venividivici
trump should give bannon the medal of honor on nov 4, or 2nd..
Vote Up20Vote Down
October 8, 2020 3:34 am
venividivici
bannon sees from a perch overlooking the planning room at the dnc hideout
Vote Up10Vote Down
October 8, 2020 3:35 am
They may have 800 lawyers but they shit in their pants for one Supreme Court Nominee about to be appointed by the Senate hahaha Good luck to those 800 creepy lawyers
Vote Up30Vote Down
October 8, 2020 3:36 am
Trump Is The Man!
I love Steve Bannon!
Vote Up10Vote Down
October 8, 2020 3:46 am
Work at the polls as poll watchers/challengers and as the people who process the mail-in ballots! We need honest elections!
Vote Up00Vote Down
October 8, 2020 4:10 am