https://justthenews.com/world/united-nations-world-food-program-wins-nobel-peace-prize?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The United Nations’ World Food Program on Friday was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts in fighting hunger in struggling nations around the globe.

The Rome-base group last year provided assistance to nearly 100 million people in 88 countries, many of them struggling under conflict and poverty, according to the Associated Press.

““The World Food Program plays a key role in multilateral cooperation on making food security an instrument of peace,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, announcing the award in Oslo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

