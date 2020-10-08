https://www.theblaze.com/news/blm-riots-wauwatosa-wisconsin-alvin-cole

Black Lives Matter protests and riots erupted Wednesday night in Wisconsin following the decision to not charge a police officer in the fatal shooting of an armed 17-year-old in February. The civil unrest broke out in residential areas of Wauwatosa, a city west of Milwaukee with a population of 48,000.

Videos show BLM protesters smashed the windows of homes in Wauwatosa. One person yells, “That’s somebody’s home!”

The situation became so serious that the Wauwatosa police warned local residents to “shelter in their homes, lock their doors, and move away from windows.” Police fired tear gas outside homes in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager and Town Hall reporter Julio Rosas covered the protests and riots in the residential area and shared video of the chaotic scene.

Content warning: Graphic content

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, protesters shined lights into homes, honked horns, and chanted: “Wake up, Tosa”

Agitators rode motorcycles on the lawns of residents of Wauwatosa. One homeowner retrieved his gun.

Another resident attempted to reason with the mob that ruined his yard by telling them that there are many locals who are Democrats that support Black Lives Matter. The man told protesters, “Do you have any idea how many Democrats, how many MPS teachers, union members, other people that support you live on this street?”

The BLM mob smashed store windows. A Speedway gas station convenience store was looted.

One man is heard screaming at the protesters, “Tear up the white folks’ s**t!” Even a business with a large Black Lives Matter sign was not spared from being damaged.

Vandals spray-painted Black Lives Matter on a S.W.A.T. BearCat and a bank.

Anticipating protests and possibly riots, the city of Wauwatosa issued a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Oct. 12. Gov. Tony Evers (D) activated the Wisconsin National Guard ahead of the protests in Wauwatosa.

The protests were ignited by the decision by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm to not charge Officer Joseph Mensah, who lethally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole on Feb. 2 after the teen fired a stolen gun.

In a 14-page letter, Chisholm declared that Mensah acted in self-defense.

“In this case, there is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable,” Chisholm said. “I do not believe that the State could disprove self-defense or defense of others in this case and therefore could not meet the burden required to charge Officer Mensah.”

Chisholm wrote that Cole was “encountered by Wauwatosa Police officers in the parking lot of Mayfair Mall, ran from the police, discharged the firearm and was ordered to surrender the weapon.” The investigation stated that Cole “did not surrender the weapon and was fired upon by Officer Mensah causing his death.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

