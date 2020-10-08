https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/violent-mob-rampages-through-wisconsin-neighborhood-terrorizing-homeowners/

A dangerous situation is unfolding in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin where a violent mob is rampaging through a subdivision – smashing windows and causing all sorts of mayhem.

Protesters & rioters are taking to the streets after a black cop was cleared in the fatal shooting of an armed black teen who fired a shot during a foot pursuit.

The mob is also looting stores. This is a very dangerous situation, folks.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...