(LIFE NEWS) – During last night’s vice-presidential debate with Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence was not backing down in any way, shape or form, from his pro-life position against killing babies in abortions.

Pence said, “I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it. … I couldn’t be more proud to serve as vice president to a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life,” he said.

Pence went after Harris and Joe Biden for supporting abortion on demand and taxpayer funded abortions – adding that they support abortions and abortion funding “up until the moment of birth.”

