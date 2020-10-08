https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marc-short-debates-biden-trump/2020/10/08/id/991043

The Commission on Presidential Debates, by calling for a virtual debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden because of the president’s COVID diagnosis, is changing rules without discussing the matter with both sides, Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, said Thursday.

“There are minor rule changes they implemented in the vice president’s debate at the last minute without consultation and I think this continues to have a pattern of them announcing it without discussing it with both sides,” Short said on CNN’s “New Day.”

”We are hopeful they will actually enter into negotiations so we can hear what their concerns are and there can be a negotiation to hopefully reach a positive settlement because we think it’s important that the American people hear from both candidates,” he said.

Short added that the debate, which is scheduled for Oct. 15, is still several days away and with “all likelihood,” Trump will test negative for coronavirus by that time.

“But again, I think that the way the commission is supposed to work is they are supposed to negotiate with both sides,” said Short. “I think that would be what’s most appropriate here.”

He then argued with show anchor Alisyn Camerota when she told him that the commission gets to make the decisions, and would do what’s safest for public health.

“I appreciate you taking on the side of the debate commission and representing them … the rules are very specific that the sides are supposed to negotiate,” he said.

Short said Pence’s side asked repeatedly if there was any medical justification to put plexiglass between the vice president and his Democrat challenger, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in their debate Wednesday.

“Obviously the vice president conceded and said if that’s what makes Sen. Harris more comfortable we will go along with that,” said Short. “Both candidates tested negative, the moderator tested negative. CDC rules say you should have 6 feet of distance, we extended it to 12 feet of distance. Medical experts have come out time and again and said the plexiglass is meaningless. The University of Utah epidemiologist told us the plexiglass is meaningless. If it makes you feel better aesthetically, fine, but it does nothing medically. That’s exactly the point.”

