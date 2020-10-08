https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-tucker-carlson-opening-monologue/

It’s getting closer Jack, look at CONTROL-A-VIRUS, then add in BGates with his patent 060606, vax’s with LUCIFERASE, (look it up) and a computer chip with your info, etc.

Event 201, coincidence or PLANdemici?

The Bible predicted all of this in Revelation and if we just look we can see it playing out. We all need to get/be right with Jesus as we very well could be in the last days.

I also believe if in God’s promise of

2 Chronicles 7:14(KJV).

If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

Only God knows, we need to pray and be ready

