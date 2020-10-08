https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-president-trump-responds-biden-harris-changing-stance-fracking-video/

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris are under fire for both previously saying that they would eventually ban fracking.

In September of 2019 Senator Harris stated, “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking. So, yes, and starting and starting with what we can do on day one around public lands.”

During the Vice Presidential debate in October of 2020, VP Pence said, “And we’ve done it through natural gas and fracking, which, Senator, the American people can go look at the record. I know Joe Biden says otherwise. Now, as you do, but the both of you repeatedly committed to abolishing fossil fuel and banning fracking.”

Senator Harris responded at the debate, “First of all, I will repeat. And the American people know that Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact. That is a fact.”

Back in October of 2019, Joe Biden was asked if there would be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking in a Biden administration.

Biden answered, “No, we would, we would work it out.”

That next year September 2020 Biden stated, “I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again. I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.”

President Trump responded after the Vice Presidential debate and warned voters about their energy prices if Biden and Harris banned fracking.

President Trump said, “[Biden] goes out and he says, no fracking for months during the Democrat debates. And then he gets up and he says, no we’re going to frack. Pennsylvania will never go for him because Pennsylvania has a million jobs that are fracking. Fracking is energy. That’s what they do now. Fracking. And you’ve got a million jobs that are energy.”

Trump continued, “Their energy costs would triple if they didn’t do fracking. The energy costs in our country would quadruple if we didn’t frack. So he goes around bragging to the liberal Democrats, to the radical left. Well, there’ll be no fracking. Then he gets on the stage in a more normal time with people like that, are normal like us that have to have fracking for the jobs, for the costs. We’re energy independent now because of fracking. He says, oh, yes, I’ll frack. Take a look at the pictures. I’m sure you’ve seen them 100 times. Take a look at him denying there will be no fracking. That’s his exact quote.”

During the debate, Senator Harris was also called out over her previous support for the ‘Green New Deal.’

Senator Harris responded saying that the Biden administration will ‘believe in science’ and also will re-enter the controversial Paris Climate Agreement.

Harris stated during the VP debates, “Part of those jobs that will be created by Joe Biden are going to be about clean energy and renewable energy. Because you see, Joe understands that the west coast of our country is burning, including my home state of California. Joe sees what is happening on the gulf states, which are being battered by storms. Joe has seen and talked with the farmers in Iowa whose entire crops have been destroyed because of floods. And so Joe believes again in science. Joe has a plan. This has been a lot of talk from the Trump administration and really it has been to go backward instead of forward. We will also reenter the [Paris] Climate Agreement with pride.”

