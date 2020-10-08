http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mOwXqCPFjAY/

Actress Regina King joined in the leftist media frenzy over the fly that momentarily sat on Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday’s vie presidential debate, suggesting that the insect’s instinctive attraction to excrement was why it targeted the vice president.

For Regina King, the symbolism was clear. “Flies are attracted to [excrement emoji],” the Golden Globe-winner wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the fly on Pence’s hair. Of course, if King really believed in such symbolism then she could apply the same standard to various Democratic leaders.

Flies are attracted to 💩 pic.twitter.com/z5e9fBkEGR — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 8, 2020

During the 2016 debates, a fly similarly perched itself below Hillary Clinton’s eyebrow as she made her unsuccessful case to become the next U.S. president.

Before Mike Pence, Hillary Clinton had her own fly debate moment https://t.co/plcJIuVF8Y pic.twitter.com/JWcU9oBqW7 — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2020

In 2013, former President Barack Obama also had a fly lodge itself above his mouth and on his forehead. The image went so viral that it even became the banner on the Drudge Report, accompanied by the headline “Here Come The Flies.”

Hey Obama, there’s a fly on your forehead, bro. (photo by Larry Downing/Reuters) pic.twitter.com/qzUCUO2s — Mike Hayes (@michaelhayes) January 24, 2013

Of course King wasn’t the only Hollywood elite to mock Pence about the fly. Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actors Mark Hamill and Jamie Lee Curtis, and directors Judd Apatow and Rob Reiner all cracked similar jokes on social media during the debate.

A post-debate poll of Breitbart News readers found that over 95 percent thought that Pence came out victorious from the debate, although polls taken by the liberal media produced a far tighter margin. Meanwhile, pollster Frank Luntz held a focus group that found participants “overwhelmingly” thought Pence outperformed his opponent.

Watch below:

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

