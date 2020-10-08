https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wauwatosa-black-lives-matter-rioters-attacked-home-terrified-70-year-old-woman-video/

Black Lives Matter rioters in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, smashed out the windows at the home of a 70-year-old woman on Wednesday evening.

The woman was crying in her bedroom while the criminals, many of whom were armed, attacked her home.

Julio Rosas of Townhall spoke to her landlord, who said that she was “screaming, crying and shaking” as the attack took place.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Announces He Will Not Participate in Next Debate After Presidential Debate Commission Changes Debate Format to Virtual to Help Joe Biden (VIDEO)

“She’s a 70-year-old woman and she was in her bedroom and her front window got smashed. She screamed, she started crying, and she called me,” her landlord explained. He said that she could not stop shaking.

The landlord estimated that there was probably $10,000 in damage.

Livestreamer Brendan Gutenschwager, who is at the scene, tweeted that rioters were throwing rocks at the windows of the homes, while some in the crowd pleaded with them to stop.

Rosas also spoke to another homeowner in the area, Jason Fritz, who had confronted the rioters that were attacking homes on the street.

“I got to have people here that look at me and mock me because I own a house having no idea the struggle I went through to get this house. How I haven’t had a vacation in 14 years so I could save up after my wife [had] a bankruptcy, adopting a child with special needs,” Fritz said.

The riot is in response to Milwaukee County District Attorney announcing that they will not be charging police officer Joseph Mensah for the fatal shooting of Alvin Cole in January. Both the officer and Cole were black.

“I do not believe that the state could disprove self-defense or defense of others in this case and therefore could not meet the burden required to charge Officer Mensah,” the district attorney said in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

