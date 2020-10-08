https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/whitehousechiefeconomist-trump-concessions/2020/10/08/id/991098

President Donald Trump and his team have made every concession they can on the coronavirus stimulus deal, but the Democrats won’t budge, White House Chief Economist Joe LaVorgna told Newsmax TV.

“We’ve been working very hard. Secretary Mnuchin has really done everything he can to move us toward the center. Remember, we were at a $1 trillion side of fiscal stimulus, then we got to one-six,” LaVorgna told Thursday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“There’s a lot of things we’re proposing that are bi-partisan. We’ve got relief for airlines, we’ve got money for small businesses, we’ve got money for schools,” LaVorgna said.

“In fact, the $100.5 billion that is allocated towards schools as it relates to COVID relief is actually $ 5 billion more than what Democrats have initially proposed,” LaVorgna said. “We’ve got direct payment mail order checks to people. So there’s a lot there, but we need to get the other side to move really towards the center.”

“From my vantage as a professional forecaster, we’re in a self-sustaining recovery. so if we get the stimulus, it’s a great insurance policy. But the president is acting prudently, he’s an excellent negotiator and we’ll see what happens,” LaVorgna said.

