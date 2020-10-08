https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/liar-kamala-harris-pulled-300000-manufacturing-jobs-number-somebodys-prediction-not-based-fact-video/

Like China Joe Biden, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris made lying look easy last night at the VP Debate with Mike Pence.

Kamala Harris:

** Lied about stacking the US Supreme Court (she will)

** Lied about fracking (she won’t)

** Lied about legalizing pot (she jailed 1,500 pot users)

** Lied about late term abortion (she will fund it)

** Lied about peaceful protests (BLM was out looting and terrorizing in Wisconsin last night)

** And she lied about America losing 300,000 manufacturing jobs in Trump’s trade war with China (never happened, came from a nonsensical far left prediction!)

Democrats have to lie because Americans don’t support their radical positions — nor should they.

Last night Kamala Harris dropped this whopper (among many) during the debate. Kamala Harris told the American people:

Kamala Harris: “He lost that trade war. It’s because of that so-called trade war with China America lost 300,000 manufacturing jobs. Farmers have experienced bankruptcy because of it. We are in a manufacturing recession because of it. Mike Pence: We lost the trade war with China? Joe Biden never fought it! Joe Biden’s been a cheerleader for Communist China over the last several decades.

The numbers Kamala Harris spouted off sounded strange. It is well documented that President Trump brought back 500,000 manufacturing jobs to America after Barack Obama said they would never come back.

So where did Kamala grab this lie from?

On Thursday morning on Varney and Co. we found out where this ridiculous talking point came from.

Brian Brenberg, Economics professor from The King’s College in Manhattan, set the record straight.

Brian Brenberg: Stuart I’m not surprised Kamala chose that 300,000 number. It’s not fact. It’s conjecture. It’s based on an estimate from Moody’s. You might know Moody’s. They’re the guys that are saying that Joe Biden’s tax and spending plan is going to create 7 million more jobs than the Trump plan. They’re the ones who say in 2016 that if Trump was elected we’d see a massive recession, massive spike in unemployment. They’re consistently wrong. They’re a little bit biased in my view, maybe more than a little bit. And this is pure speculation.

In fact, it was CHINA that lost all of their manufacturing jobs in the Trump trade agreements.

The Trump China trade agreement was devastating for China and a MASSIVE WIN for American workers.

Even the far left FactCheck.org reported: Harris falsely claimed Trump’s China trade war cost 300,000 manufacturing jobs. The U.S. gained 146,000 factory jobs during the first 18 months after the tariffs took effect.

How dare Kamala Harris drop such an egregious lie on the American people!

Via Varney and Co.:

