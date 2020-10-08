https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/who-got-more-speaking-time-at-debate/
About The Author
Related Posts
Ex-pitcher MLB, sought in murder of girlfriend, found dead…
October 4, 2020
CNN is calling this a ‘mostly peaceful’ sucker punch…
September 7, 2020
Photo of perp’s gun…
September 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy