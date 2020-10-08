https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/08/wrong-so-wrong-we-know-aoc-was-trying-to-be-girl-power-here-but-literally-nothing-she-said-about-pro-life-and-the-gop-is-true/

Not sure AOC could be any more wrong … wronger? Somethin’.

This is ridiculously dumb, even for this ridiculously dumb socialist like her.

Just to be clear: there is nothing “pro-life” about denying people comprehensive sexual education, making birth control harder to access, forcing others to give birth against their will, and stripping them of healthcare and food assistance afterwards. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

Just to be clear: nothing AOC said in this tweet is accurate.

Or true.

Or real.

Everything is, in fact, wrong and based entirely on a stereotype set like 40 years ago. Maybe she missed it, but the GOP has been pushing to make the birth control pill over the counter for years and years, and they have been blocked by Democrats, every time.

That doesn’t sound like a party that’s trying to make birth control harder to access to us.

Except for the extra life that’s allowed to exist. What you’re listing are QUALITY of life arguments. Would you rather be dead, or poor? — matt dooley (@mdooley) October 8, 2020

Democrats love to hold life hostage.

Just like our kids’ education.

A means to an end.

Now do killing unborn babies. — Matthew Betley🎃👻 (@MatthewBetley) October 8, 2020

Just to be clear: there is nothing “pro-choice” about removing all choices of another living being and making the decision of whether they can exist or not. — Ꭾolimom (@MomIncorrect) October 8, 2020

What about the baby’s choice?

Fair.

“…making birth control harder to access”? Who is recommending that? Oh that’s right, nobody. — David Ross (@djross95) October 8, 2020

Seriously nobody.

Granted, the GOP doesn’t believe taxpayers should fund it but that doesn’t mean they don’t want people to have it.

Yawn — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) October 8, 2020

Just to be clear: your explanation is anything BUT clear… — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) October 8, 2020

She’s about as clear as mud.

Can’t wait to ban the slaughter of unborn human beings — Kevin McMahon (@KevinMcMahonYAF) October 8, 2020

Killing babies isn’t health care. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 8, 2020

Not in the least.

But you know, like the GOP is only pro-birth and stuff!

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads they’d get stuck there.

***

